From the Archives (September 22, 1971): Campaign for prohibition urged

22 September 2021 00:15 IST

Concerted effort and sustained campaign to create public opinion against the repeal of the dry law in Tamil Nadu so that the Government could not ignore it — this line of action was indicated by the Congress leaders (both wings) who addressed the South Zonal Prohibition Workers’ conference here to-day [Madras, Sept 21]. Mr. Morarji Desai, who inaugurated the two-day conference, said prohibition was the first victim of the onslaught on the country’s basic values and culture. “We are being involved now in the craze for material propensity and enjoyment to the exclusion of everything else — at the cost of a human approach to life and character,” he said. “If we allow liquor to corrupt people, all our values would be destroyed,” he added. On the organisation of a satyagraha, Mr. Morarji Desai said that the programme should be carefully drawn up and volunteers given proper training. “Start it on a small scale and extend it gradually; but never give up till the goal is reached,” he said. Mr. K. Kamaraj suggested the constitution of a broadbased non-political committee to organise and take part in demonstrations throughout the State so that the people would be aroused to agitate for the closure of the liquor shops.

