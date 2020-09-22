fifty years ago September 22, 1970 Archives

From the Archives (September 22, 1970): Luna-16 bringing moon rock

The Soviet unmanned spaceship Luna-16 is returning from the moon, bringing samples of moon rock, Tass, the Soviet news agency, announced to-day [Moscow, September 21]. The achievement in re-launching an unmanned probe from the surface of the moon through remote control from the earth marks a space first for the Soviet Union. Luna-16 landed on moon yesterday and began sending back scientific information. The Luna blast-off from the moon comes 14 months after American Apollo-11 astronauts made the first successful take-off from the moon. Luna-16 scooped up samples in the area around the sea of Tranquillity using an electric “probe” which bored to a depth of 350 millimetres, Tass said. The samples were then transferred by means of a manipulator to a container in the spacecraft and hermetically sealed. After the landing of Luna-16 on the moon a complex of technological operations was carried out. This included the measurement of the spacecraft’s angular position relative to the local vertical line and a check-up of the functioning of various units and on board systems. On the completion of the preparatory operations a command was given from the earth to begin the operation of the rock-taking mechanism.

