From the Archives (September 22, 1920): Juvenile offenders(From an Editorial)

22 September 2020 00:15 IST

The juvenile offender presents one of the hardest problems of modern thought. Criminologists have envisaged him from all points of view and worked out uncertain hypotheses. The courts when they have him before them administer a sort of justice which fails in most cases to be either preventive or reformatory. What exactly turns a child to crime and how best to protect the innocent and wean the guilty back into goodness are questions to which in spite of laborious research, a conclusive answer has not been obtained. Some light is thrown on the subject by a report of the Juvenile Organisations Committee issued by the Board of Education in England. The committee examined the return of various juvenile courts and came to the disturbing conclusion that, in the case of theft, perhaps the commonest form of juvenile crime, poverty was not the primary incentive. About seventy per cent of the juvenile thefts examined by the Committee were found to be devoid even of the excuse of penury; and reason was found to justify a surmise that many a child turned thief at his parents’ instigation or with his connivance. Another noteworthy circumstance that inspires a boy to crime is the love of adventure - a quality which under proper direction might easily run into channels far healthier than house-breaking or shop-breaking. Yet another feature of young criminals was discovered in the prevalence of the gang spirit.

