From the Archives (September 21, 1971): Severe test for Indian diplomacy

21 September 2021 00:15 IST

New Delhi, September 20: The External Affairs Minister, Mr. Swaran Singh, is leaving for New York to-morrow to lead the Indian delegation to the U.N. General Assembly session during which a number of important issues of special interest to India will come up for discussion. Apart from the question of China’s admission the Bangla Desh problem is bound to feature during this session putting Indian diplomacy to a severe test. While the United States is taking the initiative to clear the way for China’s admission, India will have to mobilise the necessary support in bringing in the Bangla Desh problem in some form or the other in the General Assembly and the relevant committees. The Indian delegation will not raise the Bangla Desh issue as such, but will keep on referring to the political, economic and human aspects of this stupendous tragedy during this session to keep up the worldwide concern about it. The Secretary-General’s reference to the Bangla Desh issue in his annual report on the work of the United Nations opens the way for the expression of concern by various delegations in the General Assembly and the committees over the plight of the East Bengal refugees and the demand for an early political settlement.

