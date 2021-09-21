From the Archives (September 21, 1921): A joint Muslim manifesto

Abdulghani wires from Bombay dated 16th December: Hazrat Maulana Abdul Bari and Maulana Azad Subhani have issued a joint manifesto which runs as under: It is a recognised principle of Shariat that Propagation of Faith and conversion of people by force is not permissible and produce no result. No non-munshi can be converted to Islam by force. Any person who had outwardly adopted Islam under compulsion or is made to perform formal ceremonies of conversion, but in fact on his heart, likes to stick to his former religion, is not a Musselman from the view-point of Shariat. After dwelling upon this principle, we desire to express our opinion regarding reports which refer to the detestable action of Moplahs for their forcing certain Hindus to adopt Islam. We would like to state clearly that this wrong action of certain mad Moplahs, done in the name of religion, against some affected Hindu brethren, is an open cruelty and Islamic religion has nothing to do with it. We express our heartfelt sympathy towards those Hindu brethren who have been subjected to those cruelties in the name of religion.