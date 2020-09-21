From the Archives (September 21, 1920): The Anglo-Egyptian Treaty(From an Editorial)

21 September 2020 00:15 IST

The Legislative Assembly of Egypt, so Reuter informs us, has approved of the draft Treaty which has been drawn up by the Milner Mission in consultation, though not, as we now know, in complete agreement with the Nationalist Mission headed by Zaghlul Pasha. Some more details of the terms of the Treaty than were wired to us by Reuter appear in the Times received by the latest English mail. We shall here set forth the main features of the Treaty as summoned by our contemporary. They include, in the first place, the recognition of Egyptian independence by Great Britain, who guarantees Egypt’s integrity against outside aggression and will have on account of her privileged position access to Egyptian territory in case of war. Secondly, Great Britain is to maintain a garrison in the Canal zone. Thirdly, Egypt is to control her foreign policy and have the right to have her own diplomatic representatives abroad. No treatises are to be made in variance with British policy, and in countries where no Egyptian representative is appointed Britain will represent Egypt. Further, the Capitulations are to be abolished; but a veto on legislation affecting foreigners will be vested in the High Commissioner.

Advertising

Advertising