From the Archives (September 2, 1970): Privy Purse Bill in Lok Sabha

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, expressed her sincere hope in the Lok Sabha today that wiser counsels would prevail among the former rulers and they would co-operate with Government in abolishing privy purses and princely privileges in a democratic manner. Moving a Bill to delete the constitutional provision guaranteeing the privy purses and princely privileges, Mrs. Gandhi said the course of history was irreversible. Either one brought about changes peacefully and with consent or changes would come in a manner which neither Parliament nor the country would like. Earlier, the Speaker overruled objections to consideration of the Bill from the Jan Sangh and Swatantra members. Describing the Bill as a historic one, she said it was an important step in further democratisation of Indian society. It represented the momentum of social change in the country. She would assure the princes that there was no animus against any individual. The manner in which Government proposed to bring about this “important change” was in keeping with the democratic tradition — changes through consultations and parliamentary approval.

