From the Archives (September 2, 1920): Teaching of patriotism(From an editorial)

02 September 2020 00:15 IST

Educational experts have often claimed for a divorce between education and politics as highly desirable for the proper progress of the former. But educational historians have shown how education has invariably tended to become an effective political instrument in the hands of Government in all countries. This is especially the case with alien or autocratic administrations. The political ideals underlying the form of Government are inevitably embodied in the system of education provided by the State which also takes scrupulous care to exclude all opposing forces from the educational atmosphere. By a policy of strict control and Jealous vigilance, schools, colleges and universities are silently made to help the prevailing power, in an indirect but effective manner, to strengthen its hold on future generations of the country. Thus education in France has, according to an American professor, undergone changes corresponding to the changes in the political ideals and Government of the State. The historians of Indian education cannot also deny the political significance of our Government’s educational policy in the past.

Advertising

Advertising