From the Archives (September 2, 1920): After-care of the adolescent(From the Editorial)

It is a matter of great satisfaction that the Government of Madras have of late begun to take interest in the after-care of the adolescents released from the jail control. The report of Mr. S. Davis, Superintendent of the Borstal Institution, Tanjore, in connection with this after care of the adolescents convicts released from the institution during the year 1919 is an interesting record of humane work, remedial, educational and constructive done by the authorities during the year. As many as 417 adolescents were released during the year, the grant of special remissions in connection with the peace celebration being responsible for such a large increase in the number of boys discharged in one year. The appointment of honorary probation officers for the after-care of discharged prisoners continues to receive careful attention and 123 officers were appointed, of whom 65 were non-officials, in connection with 417 boys passported. The reasons for not appointing a larger number of probation officers are either that the whereabouts of discharged boys were not available, or that some of them had gone back to their homes under parental control or to the criminal settlement whence they came, or that the prisoners had migrated to remote places after release.