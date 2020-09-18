Fifty years ago September 18, 1970 Archives

From the Archives (September 18, 1970): Danger of fratricidal war in West Asia

The situation in Jordan has altered so radically by the open confrontation between the Palestine guerrillas, led by Mr. Yasser Arafat, and King Hussein’s military Cabinet that public opinion here now fears an intervention by other Arab States more than by Israel [London, September 17]. King Hussein’s action, which he stayed till it became inevitable, has had the result of reuniting the commando groups under Mr. Arafat, virtually creating a military State under him within his (King Hussein’s) own military State and making it clear that two sets of military authorities cannot continue to rule the country separately. Each wants to subdue the other. President Al-Bakr of Iraq and the ruling Baath Party have proclaimed that they cannot contemplate a defeat of the guirellas. President Nasser cannot contemplate an Iraqi domination of Jordan either. If the Jordanian army looked like going down under the combined strength of the Palestinians and the Iraqis (and possibly the Syrians), President Nasser may feel obliged to move in for King Hussein’s support, and it will be fratricidal war in the Arab world.

