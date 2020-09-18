From the Archives (September 18, 1920): Politics and Programmes(From an editorial)

Politics can never be a one man’s game. It is essentially a collective attempt on the part of the people in a country to realise their ultimate sovereignty in the State. In a country like India struggling for freedom from foreign domination, it is this collective aspect of the fight that must be particularly borne in mind. This is especially so at the present crisis, when the nation wants, as one man, to make its power felt against an unrepentant Government so as to vindicate its wounded honour and self-respect. Individuals do, now and then, figure prominently as leaders inspiring the people with valuable ideas and holding up before them noble ideals of action which they have already realised in their individual lives. Their magnetic personalities must necessarily influence the politics of their time a great deal in matters of general policy and outlook. But they can never, by themselves, entirely exhaust the political game, nor completely identify their personal greatness and political capacities with those of the people. For, it must always be remembered that political progress is of the people as a whole and not solely achieved by the martyrdom of a few heroes, here and there.