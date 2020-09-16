From the Archives (September 16, 1970): Population explosion: A problem of the twentieth century

16 September 2020 00:15 IST

K.K. Shah, Minister for Health, Family Planning Works, Housing and Urban Development: It would be a misnomer to describe the family welfare planning movement as birth control. The latter is suggestive of man’s intervention with natural processes, while through family planning movement we are attempting to assist man to enjoy bounties of nature in a more organised and more rewarding manner. Family planning is comparatively a new concept and is an integral part of planning for development and progress. As all planning must take into account the total resources available and their equitable distribution among the people it is necessary to think how our family is going to run its affairs in a manner that gives it greater happiness and prosperity. When planning in that wide context, our efforts to plan the family assumes a national importance too. If individual families do not keep in view the total picture of the national development and the availability of resources for each member of the family, the multiplying of numbers could undo much of what developmental planning aims to achieve. It is this national, and if I may say so, global concepts of modern family planning which has compelled many societies and Governments to launch a mass movement for planned families.

