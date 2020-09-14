From the Archives (September 14, 1970): Karunanidhi’s reply

Mr. M. Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said here to-day [Madras, September 13] that States could hope to solve their many problems only by getting greater autonomy. In his concluding remarks at the two-day State autonomy conference, sponsored by the D.M.K., Mr. Karunanidhi denied that his party was trying to divert people’s attention from the burning problems facing the State by holding a conference of this type. He said the Congress (O) was doing propaganda that the conference had been convened to hide the D.M.K.’s inability to solve the unemployment problem or check the rise in prices of essential articles. The aim of the conference was to show how they were unable to solve these problems because of concentration of power at the Centre. The Chief Minister asked the D.M.K. volunteers to tour villages and enlist the support of the people to their demand for greater powers for States. He hailed the meeting as a great success in view of participation of leaders from different parts of the country. He requested these leaders to take steps in their respective States to get the backing of the people. No longer could any one say that this demand was made only by the D.M.K.