From the Archives (September 14, 1921): Mahatma Gandhi’s visit(From an Editorial)

Mahatma Gandhi and party will arrive in Madras tomorrow and it is needless to predict that he will be received with the heartiness and enthusiasm that have made of his peregrinations in the country triumphal progresses. The problems that await him in Madras are so complicated and urgent that it were well for the public to keep them in the forefront and to discuss in advance the pros and cons of their solution. It is of course a matter of common knowledge that the Mahatma arrives here in order to provide the driving force, or at best to reinforce it as only he can, necessary for the prosecution of the intensive campaign which the Congress has decreed. It is also a fact less well known but unfortunately too true that there is a perceptible slackening of effort when the Mahatma has come and gone. Thus people who were thrilled by the accounts of the great demonstration in Bombay, when huge bundles of foreign cloth were solemnly offered upon the altar of Swadeshi in the presence of vast throngs will learn with more sorrow than surprise that Bombay has fallen off from the heights of that exalted fervour.