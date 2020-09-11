From the Archives (September 11, 1970): A moribund zoo

11 September 2020 00:15 IST

Will animals prefer the Museum or the Zoo? Given the choice, they would glady prefer the former. This was the poignant remark made by a visitor who went around the Zoo last week. What was once one of the main attractions of the City (Madras) is now in a neglected condition. “If they are not dumb, the animals will speak volumes about the deplorable conditions in which they are kept,” said another visitor. Most of the animals which are few by any standard, with weather-beaten looks and emaciated bodies, are sleepy and inactive. Lack of natural habitat and proper upkeep, suitable feeding and attention, are evident from the manner in which the animals are looked after. This makes the visitor think it will be only a matter of time before the animals languish and finally find their resting place in the Museum. Dingy cages, emitting a foul smell from rotting mutton pieces strewn all over, repel anyone who tries to have a close look at the wild animals. Very rarely do the lions, tigers and leopards roar to delight the spectators.

