From the Archives (September 10, 1971): Bangla Desh parties demand independence

10 September 2021 00:15 IST

The Awami League and four other political parties of Bangla Desh have declared that nothing short of total independence would satisfy the fighting people of Bangla Desh. At a two-day meeting which concluded at Mujibnagar last night, the parties also set up a joint consultative committee to advise the Bangla Desh Government on the liberation struggle, according to a Bangla Desh Government press release here to-day [Calcutta, September 9]. The members of the committee are Maulana Bhashani (National Awami Party), Prof. Muzaffar Ahmed (National Awami Party Wali Muzaffar group), Mr. Moni Singh (Communist Party of Bangla Desh), Mr. Manoranjan Dhar (Bangla Desh National Congress), Mr. Tajuddin Ahmed, and Mr. Khandaker Moshtaque Ahmed, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister respectively of the Bangla Desh Government, and two other members of the Awami League. The meeting by a resolution expressed indignation and anguish at the illegal detention of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman by the West Pakistan army junta.

