From the Archives (September 1, 1920): The Kheri Murder

01 September 2020 00:15 IST

The details of how Mr. Willoughby met his death show that he was reading a newspaper in his bungalow, when his principal assassin entered and made a cut at him with a sword which would have been fatal had it now struck the pankha. Mr. Willoughby rushed outside and ran for about 50 yards when he fell into a drain. The men then cut him over the skull and nearly severed one of his arms. By this time the servant had given alarm. The murderer fled. Mr. De. Cartevat arrested the principal accused who was hiding in a house close by. Four men have been arrested in connection with the crime and several others are under suspicion. The fourth man was arrested in Lucknow yesterday. Before service at the Christ Church on Sunday evening the Civil Chaplain referred to the terrible tragedy which had occured at Kheri to which Mr. Willoughby had laid down his life in the fulfilment of his duty.

