Resumption of Olympics

Jerusalem, Sept. 7: Israel yesterday began a seven-day mourning period for its 11 dead Olympic sportsmen amid the spectre of possible armed revenge of the Arab terrorist attack at the Olympic Games. Mixed with the gloomy atmosphere throughout the nation was a feeling of anger at the decision to continue the games. Israel had expected — without actually demanding — that they would be cancelled. The Government warned that it would “not save the terrorists’ accomplices” from responsibility for the bloodshed. The Government withheld official comment on the decision to continue the games, but Israeli officials privately did not conceal their annoyance. About a thousand young people, chanting slogans and waving banners, yesterday staged a loud but peaceful demonstration in front of the Bonn Embassy in Tel Aviv against the continuation of the Olympic games. Later, addressing about 3,000 students in Jerusalem’s Independence Square, Israeli Minister Joseph Burg criticised the Olympic Committee’s decision to resume and to complete the games. The nine Israelis killed at the Fuerstenfeldbruck airport in West Germany and two in the first attack on the Olympic Village at dawn on Tuesday will be given a State funeral in Israel.