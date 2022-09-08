Calicut: The Executive Committee of the Malabar Central Relief Committee met on September 6, Dewan Bahadur Varghese presiding. Mr. Madhava Rao explained how the existing stocks of rice at various centres were, at the suggestion of the workers and District Collector, being distributed as charity, which will last the people in most places for one month and how this decision will cost the Committee nearly Rs. 10,000. The Committee approved of this and authorised the Secretary to appeal to Madras, Bombay and other funds and individuals to remit their entire collections and subscriptions immediately to Calicut. The Committee says nearly 5,200 families are being relieved with cloth and other things during this month. The Committee thanked Mr. Suryanarayana Rao of the Servants of India who have worked very hard in Calicut and who is now in Madras for explaining the Committee’s position in Calicut to the Secretaries of Malabar Relief Fund, Madras.

