Import of motor cars

September 22, 2022 01:09 IST

The figures given by Mr. Innes in the Legislative Assembly on Friday in regard to the import of motor cars into India for the five months ending on August 31 during the last three years are strikingly eloquent of the damage which has been done to the British motor trade by the recent increase in the so-called luxury tax. For that period in 1920, the total number of cars imported was 5,292, the value being Rs. 195 lakh. Of those cars, 600 were British to the value of Rs. 40 lakh. In the following year, of 759 cars imported, only 184 were British, the respective values being Rs. 57 lakh and Rs. 24 lakh. That year, of 1,024 cars imported to the value of Rs. 40 lakh, only 88 were British to the value of Rs. 9 lakh. That is to say that whereas in the two previous years, the proportions of British cars imported to the total number coming into the country were 11% and 25%, respectively, with proportionate values of 20% and 42% during the current year.

