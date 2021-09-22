From the Archives (Sept. 22, 1921): The Indian Institute of Science(From an Editorial)

We think public attention has once again to be drawn to the unsatisfactory condition of the Indian Institute of Science, now that there is a likelihood of the Government of India instituting an enquiry into the condition of the Institute. The “Times Educational Supplement” understands that “the Government of India have in contemplation the early appointment of a Committee of inquiry into the constitution and working of the Indian Institute” of Science at Bangalore. It is opportune therefore to press the public point of view as regards the necessary reform of the Institute at this juncture. A very large sum of money is being spent on the Institute and the Government as well as the public must see to it that it is spent most usefully. The Tata endowment itself yields a lakh and a quarter a year. The Government of Mysore contribute half a lakh while the Government of India gives an amount equal to half the sum realised from the endowments and the Government of Mysore grants. The Institute has thus an annual income of 2.625 lakhs.