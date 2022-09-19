(From the Archives, Sept. 19) Ugandan plane bombs Tanzania

September 18, 2022 22:55 IST

Dar es Salaam, Sept. 18: A Ugandan plane bombed the northern Tanzanian town of Bukoba to-day, killing four people, government sources here said. The sources said the bombs were believed to have fallen in the market place. Bukoba (population of 30,000) lies on the west shore of Lake Victoria, 32 km south of Tanzania’s border with Uganda. The eight-year-old Ugandan Air Force explained rapidly with Israeli and Czechoslovak training aid, includes seven MIG 15 fighter bombers and about 10 armed jet trainers. The type of plane, which was said to have made its raid at 3:30 a.m. GMT was not immediately known. In Kampala, an Ugandan military spokesman to-day announced that three towns in south western Uganda, said to have been occupied by a Tanzanian invasion force yesterday, had been recaptured and the Ugandan Air Force had destroyed enemy position in Bukoba. The spokesman said the town of Mbarara had been recaptured by the Uganda Air Force and the Simba (Lion) Battalion which is garrisoned at Mbarara. These units had also recaptured Kyotera and Kalisizo, two small towns south of Masaka. 

