(From the Archives, Sept. 19) Bolshevic gold for India

In one of the meetings of the Assembly, Mr. Harchandrai Vishindas, Member, Legislative Assembly, asked at question time whether there was any truth in Reuters’ statement some time ago alleged to have been made by a Soviet Chief Zinoviev at a meeting of the Central Communist Organisation that about seven million gold roubles were spent in subsidising the Gandhian Movement in India. Sir William Vincent, on behalf of the Government, replied they have no information as to the accuracy of Reuters’ above statement. The reply is evasive and ridiculous. Sir William ought to have informed the House whether he had made the necessary enquiries and tested the accuracy of information and if so, with what result. No one with common sense enough can suppose that the Government which is day and night haunted by the spectre of non-cooperation could have kept silent over Reuters’ statement. I am informed they tried their level best after the above statement to see if somehow or other, they could trace the Tilak Swaraj and Khilafat funds to Zinoviev’s seven million gold roubles, but in vain.

