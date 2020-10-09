From the Archives (October 9, 1970): Nixon’s 5-point plan

President Nixon last night [October 7, Washington] proposed a simultaneous “standstill ceasefire” in all the three Indo-China States with a view to breaking the “logjam” at the Paris peace talks. He coupled this with a call for an all Indo-China peace conference at which a political settlement covering Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia could be negotiated. President Nixon who said his peace initiative has the full support of the Governments of South Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, outlined a five-point plan. He said: “First, I propose that all armed forces throughout Indo-China cease firing their weapons and remain in the positions they now hold. It would not in itself be an end to the conflict, but it would accomplish one goal all of us have been working toward – an end to the killing.” Mr. Nixon said his second proposal, for an Indo-China peace conference, was made because “this war in Indo-China has been provided to be one piece – it cannot be cured by treating only one of its areas of outbreak.” “The third part of our peace initiative has to do with United States forces in Viet Nam”, Mr. Nixon said. “We are ready to negotiate an agreed time table for complete withdrawals as part of an overall settlement.” Mr. Nixon said that fourthly, he asked the other side to join in search for a political settlement that clearly meets the aspirations of all South Vietnamese people. “A fair political solution should reflect the existing relationship of political forces (in South Vietnam)”, he said. Finally, Mr. Nixon proposed the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners of war held by both sides. Mr. Nixon told Hanoi that he set no preconditions for the cease-fire he proposed. The United States and Allied forces would cease firing their weapons and remain in the positions they now held if North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces did likewise. Further details of such a ceasefire could be the subject of immediate negotiations.