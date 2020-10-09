From the Archives (October 9, 1920): The Government of Ireland

The “Nation” writes:- The government of Ireland by England has ceased to exist. Its title is gone. Governments live by their possession of all sorts of virtues and half-virtues; by dispensing justice, glory, wealth, or quiet days; by extorting submission or dividing power; by force or by art. Machiavelli thought the despot would succeed by combining these arts; the democrat would make the people judges of the quality of their rulers. But all agree that some tie of morals or expediency should unite governors and govern. When, therefore, all the citizens declare by act or by word the worthlessness of their government; when it resorts only to force, in its crudest form; and this method only informs the popular hatred, abdication becomes the only way out. If we left Ireland tomorrow, there would be physical strife between some Orangemen and some Catholics, as there is to-day. But there would be no murders, arson, pillage by soldiers and policemen.