Camp Shoranur, October 7: Trouble in Edakulam which took place recently have mortally terrified the public who are fleeing to different parts. Of the Christians sufferers some have gone to Palghat side. The Nambudiris of the adjoining places, men, women and children, are running to Cochin State for shelter. The Nambudiri ladies and children who do not get into Railway trains are now seen travelling in large numbers as the roads and by-paths are not safe for their journey as usual. Damage wrought by rebels to private property at Edakulam are reported to be severe. I learn from a reliable source that the Rajas of Nilambur are seriously contemplating to move away from Calicut where they are now residing to convenient places in Cochin State and that they are in search of proper residences for their long and continuous stay for sometime. As relations of some of the princes of the Cochin Royal family through their wives it is likely they will get proper accommodation whereever they want in Cochin.
A hundred years ago October 8, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (October 8, 1921): Edakulam troubles
