From the Archives (October 7, 1970): Sadat nominated to succeed Naseer

Fiercely anti-imperialist Anwar Sadat, one of late President Nasser’s oldest and closest revolutionary colleagues, to-day [October 6, Cairo] looked set to become Egypt’s new leader following his nomination for the job. His massive endorsement by the people at a nationwide plebiscite fixed for October 15 seemed assured. U.A.R. Presidents are elected for six-year terms. Mr. Sadat, 51, an ex-soldier who helped to plot the 1952 revolution against the monarchy from its earliest stages, last night received the unanimous backing of the 150-member Central Committee of the Arab Socialist Union, Egypt’s sole political party. His name will be put to the 360-member National Assembly at a special session to-morrow morning (08-00 G.M.T.-13-30 I.S.T.) and there is no doubt that he will receive the necessary two-thirds backing. Mr. Sadat is expected to be sworn in as President two days after the plebiscite of the eight million qualified A.S.U voters. His nomination for the top post only four days after wild scenes of grief at Nasser’s funeral came as no surprise.