From the Archives (October 7, 1920): Indian Medical Service(From an Editorial)

The recommendations of the Committee which assembled last year under the Presidency of Sir Verney Lovett to examine the question of the reorganisation of the Medical Services in India, a summary of which appeared in our columns on Monday last, are, as was apprehended by some of the experienced members of the Provincial Medical Service and other shrewd critics outside the medical profession, of a reactionary character and they also furnish a striking illustration of “the art of contriving a method of reform which will leave matters exactly as they are”. The Public Services Commission recommended that “it should no longer be the case that the civil departments should be the adjuncts of the military services.” They also recommended that “Regular Civil Medical Services should be constituted. One should be entrusted with higher duties and should be for the whole of India... The other should be formed separately in each province to carry out the duties of minor importance and should be called the Madras (Bombay, etc.) Civil Medical Services respectively.” They conceded that military medical men should also be considered eligible for such posts up to a definite proportion.