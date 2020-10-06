From the Archives (October 6, 1970): Checking price rise

06 October 2020 00:15 IST

The Union Finance Minister, Mr. Y.B. Chavan, has said the increase in prices in the country “was certainly causing concern”, though it was not alarming. It was, therefore, his “first concern” to keep the prices under check, he told a press conference here to-day [Madras, October 5]. Mr. Chavan, however, said that the price rise was a trend noticed in all developing countries, and one could not hope to keep the prices stabilised “for all time to come”. “As economic activities increase, as production rises and as demands go up, there is bound to be some sort of price increase, but it should not go beyond a certain level”, he said. The Union Minister said the prices showed a tendency to shoot up on account of complex processes in the working of the economy. Production of agricultural commodities was an important factor which had a bearing on the prices. The prices of foodgrains had not gone up appreciably. But the production of some of the agricultural raw materials like cotton and oilseeds was not sufficiently high and this had its pressure on the prices. The Government was trying to import these materials, though it could not be done on a massive scale.

