From the Archives (October 6, 1920): Non Co-Operation: British Attitude

Non-Co-Operation is beginning to be taken seriously in this country [London]. Just before the Congress meet at Calcutta, the newspapers gave prominence to messages holding the movement up to scorn, and predicting its utter failure. They are, however, realising that Mr Gandhi and his colleagues are not indulging in idle threats, and that therefore, non-co-operation cannot be laughed out of court, and they are naturally beging to sing a different tune.

Views of British Correspondents: The “Times” Bombay correspondent, for instance, frankly confesses that “none dare to forecast the position” in India. While, in his opinion, the boycott of schools, colleges, and the law courts, and foreign goods is bound to fail, he concedes that public resentment is running so high, and anti-British feeling is so strong, “that the position in regard to the Councils is uncertain.” While the “general opinion is that the boycott of the Councils will be a tragic error, such is the vehemence of the anti-British feeling that the whole country may be stampeded into this movement and the fair promise of the reform scheme blighted at its birth.”