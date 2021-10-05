From the Archives (October 5, 1971): Two-rupee fake notes case

Coimbatore, Oct. 4: In the “Pogalur two-rupee counterfeit notes case”, all except one of the 20 accused were convicted and sentenced to-day to varying terms of rigorous imprisonment ranging from three to seven years on charges of criminal conspiracy and printing of counterfeit notes. The sentences are to run concurrently. Mr. V. Sethusolayar, Sub-Judge, Coimbatore, who delivered the judgment, held that the charges against M. Ramiah Chettiar, accused 17, had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt and acquitted him. The prosecution case was that between December 1965 and March 1969, the accused T. Arunmuga Gownder and 19 others belonging to Tamil Nadu and Kerala entered into a criminal conspiracy and printed two-rupee currency notes to the value of Rs. 838,400 in a ginning factory belonging to the first accused in Pogalur near Mettupalayam.