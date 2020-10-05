From the Archives (October 5, 1970): Mao to become Head of State?

The official New China News Agency’s description of Chairman Mao Tse-tung as the founder of the People’s Republic of China in this week’s report on national day celebrations in Peking has led to speculation here [Hong Kong, October 4] that the Chinese leader may soon take over the post of Head of State. The agency report also called Mao “the Supreme Commander of the whole nation and the whole army” and “the great leader of the people of all nationalities in China.” Some observers here attached significance to the use of these titles at this time when preparations are said to be under way to convene the National People’s Congress, which will formally have to approve of the new appointment. China has been without any functioning Head of State since the removal of Mao’s arch enemy and one-time heir Liu Shao-chi. Liu’s ouster from party and government posts was announced by the Central Committee of the Communist Party last year. But to meet constitutional requirements the removal from the Government job requires the approval of the National People’s Congress.