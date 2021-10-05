From the Archives (October 5, 1921): Dacoit’s escape

Tinnevelly, October 4: The following are the details furnished by an eye-witness of the escape from police custody of Jambulinga Nadar and his associates. Shortly after 3 P.M. on Sunday while Jambulinga and his friends were taken to Manjeri for a Magisterial enquiry escorted by three constables the party made a halt at Moontudappu for taking refreshments. Jambulingam sought the permission of the escort for the release of one hand from his handcuffs which request was granted. Secure in the feeling that they had the key of the handcuffs in their possession the constables left the bandy temporarily for a drink. The prisoners held a hurried conference and quick as thought decided to make a bold bid for liberty. Jambuligam possessing himself of a carbine and a round of ammunition left the bandy and made a rush at a Mahomedan constable who stood nearest to him and felled him to the ground. The disposal of the other two men and freeing his comrades was the work of an instant. The constables who were simply flabbergasted flew for their lives and the escaped prisoners marched triumphantly away. When my informant saw them Jambuligam was shouldering a gun while his associates had their handcuffs on and were not in the least perturbed. The escape of Jambuligam is the one topic discussed everywhere and though he is a terror his daring and coolness command admiration.