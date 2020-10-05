From the Archives (October 5, 1920): Apotheosis of Co-operation(From an Editorial)

The proceedings of the session of the Madras Legislative Council, the last under the old dispensation, which have just concluded convey lessons that he who runs may read. They suggest at once a criticism and an argument for Non-Co-operation. We have rarely in the history of the Councils come across a feebler and a more inane assemblage than that to which fell the onerous task of saying ditto to the bureaucracy in measures so important as the Elementary Education Bill and the Local Boards Bill. We doubt if a more complaisant legislature or one more ready to lose itself in ecstasies of joy at the condescending smiles of officialdom could be found anywhere else than in a country where gratitude is emphatically a lively anticipation of favours to come. We are accustomed to go into paroxysms of delight at a smile and fade into unobtrusiveness at a frown from the powers-that-be and so long as this mentality does not undergo radical alteration, so long will all talk of self-Government remain a hollow mockery. There is more than a little justice in Mr. Gandhi’s argument that the Councils are debasing influences.