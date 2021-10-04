From the Archives (October 4, 1971): Moon Rover not for sale

04 October 2021 00:15 IST

The Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) left on the moon by the Apollo-15 astronauts has not yet been announced for sale, an official of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) informed a prospective buyer. The $8 millions (Rs. 6 crores) — Lunar Rover “is still in the United States Government inventory and has not yet been declared surplus equipment,” Apollo Spacecraft Manager, Mr. James McDivitt, wrote to Mr. Don Lloyd, a security man in the Boeing Company, who had offered NASA $100 (Rs. 750) for the buggy in last August. The Boeing Company had designed the Moon Rover. “My bid was as where is,” Mr. Lloyd said yesterday adding “may be if the Russians get there, I could sell it to them.” Mr. Lloyd said although his offer was made in fun, he would have gone through with the deal if NASA were willing. Mr. McDivitt replied that the vehicle, even if sold, would be hard to physically acquire since it was still on the moon. However, “you will certainly be contacted if it is ever for sale to an individual,” Mr. McDivitt wrote.

