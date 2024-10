Peking, Oct. 30: Feng Yub Shian is rushing troops to Langfang with a view to launching a general attack on Wu-Pei-Fu’s forces. Feng has issued a proclamation offering hundred thousand dollars from the capture of Wu-Pei-Fu and fifty thousand dollars for his death.

Shanghai, Oct. 30: The defeat of Wu-Pei-Fu’s army at Shanbaikuan front is decisive. Wu-Pei-Fu is in perilous position with Feng Shiang’s forces barring the road to Peking.