The report on the administration of His Exalted Highness the Nizam’s Dominions for the year 1328 Fasli (1918 Oct.-1919 Oct.) is an interesting record of the measures adopted to secure the efficiency of administration and the policy followed by the Government to improve the economic condition and to advance the material progress of the people of the State notwithstanding the adverse conditions resulting from the failure of the monsoon and the prevalence of influenza and plague. It is worthy of note that the liberal programme of revenue collection pursued by the Durbar saved the people from undue oppression of tax collectors and the remissions granted, on account of bad season, amounted to Rs. 72,90,587. During the year under review, inams to the value of Rs. 93,356, were confirmed. The net excise revenue increased from Rs. 1,03,50,956 to Rs. 1,27,40, 851.
A hundred years ago October 30, 1920 Archives
From the Archives (October 30, 1920): Hyderabad State (From an Editorial)
