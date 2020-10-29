From the Archives (October 29, 1920): Communications with spirits.

29 October 2020 00:15 IST

Our readers will be interested to learn that Mr. Edison, the famous inventor of America, is perfecting a machine by which he hopes to open communications with spirits. The existence of spirits is a popular belief surviving from antiquity and there is hardly a race or a country without its stories of them. Among the scientific moderns, faith, instead of fading, grows deeper and there are many not merely to assert the existence of spirits but to credit them with the superintendence and even the direction of the mundane world. As yet, however, the only evidence of them, intelligible to the common man, is the vague dread lingering in the mind from nursery days and the asseverations of men who claim to have seen them or talked to them by means of indescribable occult powers. To an age that questions and declines to take things at face value, such evidence is manifestly inadequate and must be supported by some means of verification within reach of men unknown to clairvoyance. If a recording instrument such as Mr. Edison has planned induces spirits to send down their thoughts to us, that will, of course, be a “medium” more reliable than the most impressionable girl.

