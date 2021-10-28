From the Archives (October 28, 1921): The Anti-Drink Campaign

28 October 2021 00:15 IST

Srungavarapukota, October 26: Srungavarapukota Taluq Pracharaks having done vigorous anti-drink propaganda after the first sale, almost all first sale bidders refused to open shops, applied for trees and applied to the Collector to cancel the sales. Salt officers came fifteen days back, went round inducing bidders to apply for trees but in vain. Consequently resales were announced and they commenced at Srungavarapukota taluq office on the 25th noon. The peon called for bidders. None came forward. Pandit Ramachandra Sasrrinad seven Vizag desasevans were in the compound preaching temperance with Swaraj flag amidst them. The Tahsildar asked the flag to be taken out of sight and so it was done. Meanwhile some constables bringing a bidder to the office, Sarveswara Sastri approached prostrating before the bidders’ feet, preaching temperance. The bidders stopping to hear. Sastri rose and began begging and preaching the bidders when a constable dragged Sastri aside and necked him out.

