From the Archives (October 28, 1920): Industrial development(From an editorial)

The dependence of India upon foreign countries was made strikingly manifest during the war and manufacturers and public men began to agitate for the adoption of a definite and progressive policy by the Government with a view to improve the indigenous industries and start fresh industries to meet the industrial deficiencies in the country. The appointment of the Indian Industrial Commission was welcomed by the Indian public. But the tardy and half-hearted manner in which the recommendations are given effect to has caused profound disappointment in the country. It is becoming more and more clear that India with all her rich natural resources of raw materials and dormant skill of the industrial classes should find out for herself ways and means for her industrial advancement. Western countries have built up their magnificent industrial structure by the close cooperation of science and capital and by a systematic application of scientific research to industrial problems. The Industrial backwardness of India can be successfully overcome if Indians begin to take, in right earnest, a larger share in the industrial development of their country and establish Industrial organisations on a co-operative basis.