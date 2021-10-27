From the Archives (October 27, 1971): First country to be expelled

27 October 2021 00:15 IST

United Nations, October 26: The Taiwan regime which occupied China’s seat in the United Nations for 22 years after its ouster from the Chinese mainland, is the first country ever to be expelled from the world body. Commenting on the U.N. decision to seat the Peking regime and expel Taiwan Mr. Chow Chu-kai, Foreign Minister of Taiwan, said by this decision the U.N. had dug its own grave, DPA reported. Mr. Chow said his country would continue to fight to “liberate the mainland”. There was no question of seeking a return to the UN under the name of “Formosa” or “Taiwan”, he added. Taiwan, bowing to the inevitable, formally quit the world body just before the final vote on the China seat and thus technically avoided the humiliation of actual expulsion.

Decision conveyed to Peking: The U.N. Secretary General, U Thant, cabled to Peking early to-day the text of last night’s General Assembly resolution restoring to the People’s Republic of China the Chinese seat in the United Nations. A spokesperson said the cable was addressed to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Advertising

Advertising