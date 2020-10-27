From the Archives (October 27, 1970): Sobers tenders apology

27 October 2020 00:15 IST

West Indies cricket captain G. S. Sobers has apologised to West Indian cricket administrators for any embarrassment he caused by playing cricket in the white-minority ruled, Rhodesia. Sobers said last night [October 25, Bridgetown (Barbados)] he accepted the invitation to play in a single-wicket competition in Rhodesia because he had been assured there was no racial discrimination in that country. He added, however, that he had not been made aware of the deep feelings of West Indian people on the issues involved. Sobers’ apology was contained in a letter to Mr. Noel Pierce, President of the West Indies Cricket Board of Control. Sobers said that since his visit to Rhodesia last month, when he was greeted by Premier Ian Smith, he had learnt of the feeling of the West Indian people and the wider international issues involved. He added: “I therefore wish to convey to you and the members of the Board my sincere regrets for any embarrassment which my action may have caused and to assure you of my unqualified dedication whenever I may be called upon to represent my country – the West Indies – and my people.”

