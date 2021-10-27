From the Archives (October 27, 1921): Till when does the brain grow?

From the earliest time when the question of “brain growth” was considered by experts, there have been differences of opinion among them regarding the period at which the human brain attains its full, fixed and adult size. Professor Tiedmann had stated that the brain arrived, on an average, at its full size towards the seventh or eighth year. Mr. Soemmering, a famous German anatomist, stated that the “brain does not increase after the third year.” Dr. S.G. Meston was of opinion that sixteen years of age was the period at which the brain acquired its adult size. The experimental researches of Mr. James Deville, Drs. Mege, Gall and Spurzheim convey the idea that the brain continues to grow till the fortieth year. Mr. Millott Sivern, in an article on the ‘Brain growth’ contributed to ‘Popular Science Siftings’ declares that after an examination and measurement of heads, about two hundred thousand, he has come to the conclusion that the human brain is capable of development so long as the mind’s powers are kept vigorously at work, as shown by the increasing development of the size of the head in all brain workers.