Archives

From the Archives (October 27, 1920): The Victoria Institute

27 October 2020 00:15 IST
Updated: 26 October 2020 22:28 IST

A proposal was made at the time of the Women’s Work Exhibition which was held in Madras in the cold weather of 1919, that efforts should be made to establish a permanent organisation for the sale of women’s work in the city. The matter had been under discussion since, and as a result the Committee of the Victoria Technical Institute, of which H.E. Lady Willingdon is the President has offered to attach to the Institute a small Woman’s Sub-Committee (oh which Her Excellency is the President) and to give it accommodation for showing women’s work on the Institute premises. It is proposed that this Sub-Committee should try to encourage the sale of lace, embroidery and other work and should help the workers with information as to the classes of work for which there is a demand and keep patterns that can be copied and stocks of materials, which would be bought wholesale and issued to workers in small quantities at the wholesale rate. The Sub-Committee proposes to work on the same line as the Victoria Institute, i.e. either to buy the work outright for resale or to take it on commission sale.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Archives
Read more...