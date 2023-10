October 26, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 12:01 am IST

Athens, October 25: A crowd of several thousand with flags and banners marched the streets and demonstrated in favour of the Government. Col. Plastiras made a speech from the balcony of the ministry and declared that the Government would proceed with the inexorable execution of its original programme only surrendering the reins of power to the elected representatives of the people.

