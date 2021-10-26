From the Archives (October 26, 1921): Notes from Young India

Mr. M.K. Gandhi writes: I have seen criticism in the press regarding the collection and the administration of the Tilak Memorial Swaraj Fund. The public have certainly the right to know all about the Fund and other Congress collections. In my opinion the Congress finance has never been in a more satisfactory condition. It will be possible to speak with greater definiteness, when Mr. Sopariwala who has been appointed All India auditor has inspected all the Congress branches and reported upon their condition. The announcement made on the 1st of July as to the collections stands. There was a mistake made by me in reading Mr. Das’s wire. My reading was that fifteen lacs were collected and ten more were as good as collected. I learnt on meeting him, that fifteen lacs were definitely promised, and he expected to bring up the figure to twenty five lacs. When I was last in Calcutta, Mr. Das had not succeeded in collecting fifteen lacs that were definitely promised, but he certainly expected to collect that and the additional ten lacs. In any case the crore was assured without the ten lacs.