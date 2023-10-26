October 26, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - New Delhi, Oct. 24

India and Bangladesh will review the progress of the three-way repatriation under the Delhi Agreement in Dacca during the week-end. An official delegation led by Mr. A.S. Chib, Joint Secretary in charge of the Pakistan Division in the External Affairs Ministry, is leaving for Dacca on October 26 for the purpose. The review is being made particularly in light of the declining number of Pakistani nationals leaving Bangladesh in the course of the repatriation.

Till October 21, while 17,785 Bengalees have returned to Bangladesh only 7,286 Pakistani nationals have been repatriated to Pakistan. On the part of India, 11,031 prisoners of war have already been repatriated till October 21 and it is expected that over 16,000 of them would have left for Pakistan by October 31. The Indian delegation, in their discussions with Bangladesh officials, will exchange views on the progress of repatriation so far and also discuss the programmes and logistics for future repatriation. Plans have already been chalked out for repatriation upto the end of this month. The delegation is likely to be in Dacca for two to three days.

By the time the delegation reached Dacca, Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rehman would have returned to Bangladesh from his visit in Japan. At a press conference in Tokyo, Sheikh Mujib had accused Pakistan of failing to carry out its part of the New Delhi Agreement for mutual repatriation of nationals stranded when the country split. He had said: “We are taking everybody who wants to come back from Pakistan. They are not giving clearance to many people who want to move to Pakistan from Bangladesh.”

From the October 25, 1973 edition as there was no ediition on October 26, 1973

