From the Archives (October 23, 1970): Indo-US relations under cloud

23 October 2020 00:15 IST

Indo-American relations are once again passing through a periodic phase of mutual recrimination and unnecessary suspicion, when the real issues of the day get completely overshadowed by minor irritations, and avoidable distortions are allowed to develop even in the exchange of routine diplomatic courtesies between the two Governments. From India’s point of view, the most immediate provocation for this new wave of disenchantment is the latest U.S. move to resume military aid to Pakistan which can only add to the prevailing tension in the sub-continent without achieving anything tangible for the furtherance of the American interests in the region. Acting with characteristic maladroitness, the U.S. has decided to ignore India’s sensitivity and introduce this new element of bitterness in Indo-American relations in the hope of scoring compensating gains in Pakistan’s domestic politics by strengthening the hands of the pro-American lobby in the forthcoming general election. The timing of the American arms aid resumption is evidently intended to buttress the prestige of President Yahya Khan who is being severely assailed by hardliners like Mr. Z.A. Bhutto and Air Marshal Nur Khan for his attempts to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on China by seeking a balancing relationship with both the Soviet Union and the U.S.

