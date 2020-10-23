Indo-American relations are once again passing through a periodic phase of mutual recrimination and unnecessary suspicion, when the real issues of the day get completely overshadowed by minor irritations, and avoidable distortions are allowed to develop even in the exchange of routine diplomatic courtesies between the two Governments. From India’s point of view, the most immediate provocation for this new wave of disenchantment is the latest U.S. move to resume military aid to Pakistan which can only add to the prevailing tension in the sub-continent without achieving anything tangible for the furtherance of the American interests in the region. Acting with characteristic maladroitness, the U.S. has decided to ignore India’s sensitivity and introduce this new element of bitterness in Indo-American relations in the hope of scoring compensating gains in Pakistan’s domestic politics by strengthening the hands of the pro-American lobby in the forthcoming general election. The timing of the American arms aid resumption is evidently intended to buttress the prestige of President Yahya Khan who is being severely assailed by hardliners like Mr. Z.A. Bhutto and Air Marshal Nur Khan for his attempts to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on China by seeking a balancing relationship with both the Soviet Union and the U.S.
fifty years ago October 22, 1970 Archives
From the Archives (October 23, 1970): Indo-US relations under cloud
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives (From the October 20, 1920 edition as there was no edition on October 21): A lecture by Mr. S. Srinivasa Aiyangar
Next Story From the Archives (From the October 20, 1920 edition as there was no edition on October 21): A lecture by Mr. S. Srinivasa Aiyangar
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 12:16:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-october-23-1970-indo-us-relations-under-cloud/article32919146.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story