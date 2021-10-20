The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, said here to-day [New Delhi, Oct. 19] that India did not want to provoke a war or create a war-like situation, but it could not shake hands with the clenched fist of Pakistan. Though it was impossible to prophesy whether there would be a war between India and Pakistan, Mrs. Gandhi said India would continue to exercise the utmost restraint while taking all precautions to safeguard its interests. Addressing a crowded press conference, the Prime Minister said that as a first step towards any purposeful dialogue with India, the Yahya regime should stop the terrible atrocities in East Bengal and enter into substantive negotiations with its elected representatives to find a speedy solution to the Bangla Desh problem. She warned that the massing of Pakistani troops all along the borders had created a grave situation and the sooner the Bangla Desh problem was solved the better the chances of averting an Indo-Pakistan conflagration. The Pakistani war threats and the hysterical “Hate India” campaign in Pakistan were intended to cloud the Bangla Desh issue by projecting it as an Indo-Pakistan problem.
fifty years ago October 20, 1971 Archives
From the Archives (October 20, 1971): PM rules out dialogue with Pak.
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives (From the October 18 edition as there was no edition on October 19, 1971): Children’s Tamil encyclopaedia released
Next Story From the Archives (From the October 18 edition as there was no edition on October 19, 1971): Children’s Tamil encyclopaedia released
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 12:16:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-october-20-1971-pm-rules-out-dialogue-with-pak/article37078836.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story